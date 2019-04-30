Hunt on for two men after police swoop on Perth flats

Police Scotland is looking to trace two men who allegedly forced their way into a house before fleeing the scene.

Emergency personnel attended an incident at Arthur Park, off Kinmond Place, in Perth.

A witness said there was a number of police vehicles on the scene shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Police swooped on the block of flats and focused their attention on a dwelling on the top floor.

Fire crews reportedly stood down within minutes after initial concerns that there was a smell of petrol at the scene.

The flats are part of a newly built development off Glasgow Road near the western outskirts of the city.

An eye witness said: “I happened to notice two police cars sitting near the entrance to Craigie Hill Golf Club, then I spotted the fire engines.

“As I walked towards the new development I saw two police X5 vehicles, then more police cars came past me.

“They seemed to be concentrating on a top floor flat in Arthur Park. A woman with a child emerged from the flat and they got into a taxi.

“Meanwhile, the police were at the flat talking to someone.

“Thereafter, police were coming and going and other residents were watching what was going on.

“The fire crews were only there for a matter of minutes and left shortly after I arrived on scene.

“I must have been there for around 20 minutes or so and another woman arrived and appeared to be quite agitated that the police were within her property.

“There appeared to be armed police within the BMW X5s.

“They never left the vehicles, they were sitting back from the incident near the golf club.

“I must have counted about five or six officers in the area.

“This development was only recently completed.

“Some of the houses are quite expensive so I was shocked to see the police in such numbers.”

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland is investigating an incident which happened shortly before 9pm on Sunday at Arthur Park in Perth.

“Two men allegedly forced entry to a property then left in a white van.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry at this time.”

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “Crews attended an incident Arthur Park shortly after 9pm on Sunday night.

“Officers stood down a short-time later.

“The matter is now being dealt with by police.”