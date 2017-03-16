Police are appealing for witnesses after damage was caused to the turf at Caird Park Golf Course, Mains Loan, Dundee by motorcycle tyres or similar vehicle tyres sometime between 6pm on Tuesday and 8.15am yesterday morning.

In particular, tyre tracks were found from the woods near to Old Glamis Road into Caird Park Golf Course, towards the second green on the nine-hole course, onto the 16th green and 17th tee on the 18-hole course and back towards the woods.