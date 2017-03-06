A woman was robbed of her mobile phone in a Dundee city centre street.

The 22-year-old was also assaulted during the incident in South Tay Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are looking to track down a man in connection with the robbery.

He is described as being 30 to 35-years-old, 5ft 9in tall. He was wearing a dark grey beanie style hat and a grey zipped up hooded top with lighter grey stripes on the arms.

He was also wearing light grey faded denim jeans and trainers which had white rims around the soles.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 22 year old woman was assaulted and robbed for her mobile phone in South Tay Street, Dundee at 2.50am on Sunday 5 March.

“The woman did not require medical treatment.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/5582/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”