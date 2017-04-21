Hunt for man with German Shepherds who assaulted dog walker in park

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after a 52 year old male dog walker was assaulted by another male dog walker at Carnoustie House public park, Queen Street, Carnoustie yesterday.

The incident happened in the south west corner of the park at around 3pm.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Officers are keen to speak to a man described as in his mid-fifties, with a bald head.

He is of medium build, five feet eleven inches tall, wearing a beanie hat, a long dark jacket, jeans, black boots and a black waistcoat underneath his jacket.

He was walking two German Shepherd dogs.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/9896/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.