Hunt for intruder found in Dundee home

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found within a Dundee home.

The culprit broke into the property on Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill at about 11pm on Saturday.

The homeowner caught the intruder in the act. The man then fled the scene and police are still looking to trace him.

A description of the culprit has been released by officers

He is approximately 5ft 5in tall of medium build, wearing a navy puffa style jacket, black cargo trousers, boots, blue and black ski type gloves and a black thermal style tammy hat. He also had dark stubble on his face.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “If anyone knows anyone matching the description of the man, please contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/453/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

