Hunt for thieves who stole Ford Focus from driveway in Dundee

Police are hunting for thieves who stole a Ford Focus RS from a driveway in Dundee in the early hours of Friday.

Police have appealed for information after the theft, which happened at a house on Hawthorn Grove in Baldovie.

The blue car, registration RS17 JOE, was taken at around 2.30am.

It was then seen being driven near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout around 2.50am.

Three men spotted near car before theft

Three men wearing dark clothing, who had concealed their identities, were seen near the vehicle before gaining entry and driving away, according to police.

PC Ben Robertson said: “Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Hawthorn Grove to get in touch.

“Similarly if you believe you may have seen this car since it was stolen please come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0834 of September 17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”