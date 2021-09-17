Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for thieves who stole Ford Focus from driveway in Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
September 17, 2021, 2:47 pm
Car stolen from a house in Dundee
Police have asked for help to trace the stolen car

Police are hunting for thieves who stole a Ford Focus RS from a driveway in Dundee in the early hours of Friday.

Police have appealed for information after the theft, which happened at a house on Hawthorn Grove in Baldovie.

The blue car, registration RS17 JOE, was taken at around 2.30am.

It was then seen being driven near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout around 2.50am.

Three men spotted near car before theft

Three men wearing dark clothing, who had concealed their identities, were seen near the vehicle before gaining entry and driving away, according to police.

PC Ben Robertson said: “Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Hawthorn Grove to get in touch.

“Similarly if you believe you may have seen this car since it was stolen please come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0834 of September 17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”