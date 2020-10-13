Hunt for man who sexually assaulted woman in Dundee continues a week on from horror incident

Concern is growing among neighbours living close to a property where a woman was sexually assaulted last week.

Police confirmed a 43-year-old woman had been attacked at an address on Thomson Street on Tuesday.

A large police presence had been stationed at the West End street two days prior to officers formally launching a public appeal on Thursday.

Police are looking to trace a man – described as being between 40 and 50 years of age – in connection with the horrific crime.

A number of residents said they were aware of the police presence on the day of the incident before one added that she found last week’s events “worrying”.

The woman, who did not wished to be named, only learned of the nature of the incident yesterday.

She added: “I was aware of the police being here last Tuesday but this is the first I’m finding out that it was in fact a sexual assault.

“I’m a bit shocked to hear this is what happened, there are a lot of families living here as well as a number of students.

“When the police stood down on the Tuesday I thought the matter had been resolved.

“There have been some issues in the past but nothing of this nature, it is worrying to hear they are still looking to trace someone in connection with it.”

Another woman living near to the scene said she was aware police were trying to track a man down – described as being around 5ft 6ins in height with a short black beard.

She added: “I saw the police on the scene on the day in question, there was a police dog unit here and there was also an officer standing guard in one of the closes just after 6pm, they were here for quite a bit on the day.

“It hadn’t immediately concerned me what happened as the police seemed to be here quite quickly to deal with it.

“When I heard the nature of the incident it was unusual to hear of something of that manner happening around here.

“There is quite a good sense of community around this part, I haven’t been made aware of any wider concerns from my neighbours.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.