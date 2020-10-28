Hunt for male youth after teen girl subjected to sexually explicit comments

A teenage girl was subjected to sexual remarks as she walked along a Dundee street.

The 15-year-old was left “extremely upset” by the incident, which happened in broad daylight.

She was walking in Annandale Avenue and Americanmuir Road when the male youth approached her and subjected her to the abuse.

They walked a short distance to McAlpine Road where the male youth continued up towards Lidl, before being lost to view.

The incident took place at at 3.40pm on Monday October 26.

Police constable Mark Reid, of Downfield police office, said : “The girl was physically unhurt by the incident but extremely upset.

“We are keen to speak to a male youth described as being around 15-years-old, 5ft 10 inches tall, average build, with sunken cheek bones and eyes, dull light blonde hair which was a couple of inches long and brushed forward.

“He was wearing a short black quilted jacket which had stitching on it, along with black school trousers.”

Anyone who has information that will assist the investigation to contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 2396 of October 26.