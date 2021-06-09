Hunt for hospital patient as police probe Perth man’s death

A patient from a psychiatric hospital is being hunted by police in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in a Perth flat.

The body of Ian Menzies was discovered in his flat in the city’s Scott Street on Monday and a major investigation has been launched by detectives.

It is understood Mr Menzies appeared to have sustained head injuries and the focus of the inquiry has centred on a known individual from a nearby psychiatric hospital.

The police are seeking to trace the man, who was known to Mr Menzies, and who had been a resident patient at the city’s Murray Royal psychiatric hospital.

It is understood the man who is being sought in connection with the incident had previously been detained in the secure facility at Carstairs Hospital before being moved to Murray Royal.

Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out among neighbours of the city centre property and a forensic team has carried out a search of Mr Menzies’ flat.

‘Shock’

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “It is totally shocking if someone has been killed in their own home like this and it is very worrying for everyone.

“From what I’ve heard the police have a fairly clear idea of what happened in the flat and they seem to know who it is that they are looking for.

“There’s a background to it, from what I heard and I’m sure questions will be asked about how the man who did it managed to be out and about at the time.”

A resident who lives in the same block as the victim said police came to her door at around 5.15am.

She said: “They asked me if I’d heard any sort of noise over the last week or so.

“When we’ve been exiting the block, police have advised we can only walk along one side of the corridor.

“There was forensics here, along with four or five police officers.”

Police investigation

On Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a property in Scott Street, Perth, on Monday 7 June 2021.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. Officers remain at the scene.”

The force has been asked for further comment.