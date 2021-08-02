Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021
News / Local / Fife

Hunt for driver after hit-and-run on Kirkcaldy street leaves pedestrian in hospital

By Matteo Bell
August 2, 2021, 10:41 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 10:54 am
Police are investigating the collision.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Kirkcaldy.

The man was hit by the vehicle on Denburn Road at around 3am on Sunday.

He was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital – with a post on social media suggesting he had suffered serious injuries.

Police are now hunting for the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

Car made off from scene

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Denburn Road, Kirkcaldy, around 3.05am on Sunday August 1,

“The car made off and inquiries are ongoing to trace it and the driver.

“The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0804 of August 1 2021.”