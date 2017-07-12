A drug-addled racist verbally abused an Asian woman as she walked in Broughty Ferry.

The incident happened in Nursery Road on Saturday, at around 5.30pm.

The man approached the woman and subjected her to a series of threatening and racially abusive comments.

Police said the incident was “unprovoked” and the man is a complete stranger to the woman.

His victim tried to walk away from him but he crossed the street to follow her, causing her considerable alarm.

Although she was able to walk away, he was seen in the street for some time afterwards.

Officers investigating the incident say he may have been under the influence of drink or drugs.

The man is described as being white, around 5ft 8in and of medium build.

He is thought to be in his mid-forties and was wearing a teal T-shirt.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland’s Tayside Division on 101, quoting CR/17783/17, or speak to any officer.

Alternatively, they can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555.111.

Broughty Ferry SNP councillor Kevin Cordell said there must be “zero tolerance” of such racist incidents.

He said: “I am appalled to hear of this incident and I hope Police Scotland is able to catch him quickly.

“Nursery Road can be a busy place and I hope that there are perhaps witnesses that can come forward and provide the information to help apprehend him.

“No matter what ‘influence’ the perpetrator may have been under, there has to be zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

Anti-racism campaign group Show Racism the Red Card has said there has been a rising number of racist hate crimes in Scotland in recent weeks.

There were five racist hate crimes recorded in Dundee in 12 days after the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

In all, more than 700 racist hate crimes have been recorded on Tayside between 2014 and 2017.

Dundee recorded by far the highest level, with 395 instances noted by police during the four-year period.

A total of 145 instances were recorded in Angus and 211 noted in Perth and Kinross.