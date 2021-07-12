Hunt continues for flasher who targeted Fife woman in her own home

A flasher who exposed himself to a Fife woman in her own home after offering gardening services is still being sought by police.

Enquiries are said to be ongoing after last week’s incident in which the man gained entry to the woman’s home in Dunfermline.

Police Scotland said the man exposed himself at the property on Gellatly Road on Wednesday, June 16.

He was given £30 by the women for gardening services, but no work was carried out after he followed her into the property.

He is described as around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short light-coloured hair.

Enquiries ongoing

We reported how the man was seen wearing a green jumper that had white writing saying ‘tree surgeon’, along with more white lettering on the back.

He was also driving a white van which had writing on the side, which possibly said ‘gardening services’ or ‘gardening works’.

Asked for an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing into the indecent exposure.

They urged anyone who has seen the vehicle, recognises the description of the suspect, or has been approached in a similar way to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1910 of June 18 2021.