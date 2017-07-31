Hunt continues for five-year-old missing with wanted father

The search for a missing five-year-old girl believed to be with her father, who is wanted by police, has moved to the Republic of Ireland.

Molly Owens is thought to be with Brian Owens, 26, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Owens failed to turn up at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court in North Wales on Friday for sentencing. North Wales Police have not said what offences he had committed.

Police now say they believe father and daughter are in Ireland with 31-year-old Elaine Doutch.

Superintendent Jane Banham of North Wales Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for information from anybody who may have been in contact with Brian Owens to get in touch with us.

“From our inquiries we believe they are in the Republic of Ireland with a woman by the name of Elaine Doutch, and we are in close contact with our colleagues at the Garda who are assisting us.

“We just want to ensure that Molly is safe and well and are issuing a direct appeal for her to be returned home.”

Molly is described as having collar-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She sometimes wears pink glasses.

It is now known that she was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a light pattern on the front, blue jeans and trainers. She is also believed to have been carrying a toy similar to a teddy bear.

Brian Owens is described as being 5ft 9in and of slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white top, dark trousers and trainers and was carrying a blue jacket.

Ms Doutch was seen wearing a black top, grey cardigan, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting reference number V113559.