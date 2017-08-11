Police are hunting for a man with a Scotland football tattoo on his chest following an unprovoked attack in a Dundee street.

A man and a woman assaulted another couple in Ardler in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was struck in the face with a bottle and a woman was kicked in the face during the incident, near the junction of Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue.

Officers believe the two attackers were in a group of four but were the only members of the group involved.

Mark Ronald, 46, who saw the attack unfold, said: “I was sitting watching the television at around midnight and I saw a group of what must have been about 30 people in their twenties.

“It must have been kicking-out time at a party or something.

“They weren’t doing anything, they were just hanging about. Then, at around 2am, I heard all this noise and I saw two of them rolling about on the grass and someone getting a kick-in.”

Fellow resident Tamara Bradley, 36, told the Tele: “My daughter heard what was going on. She said it sounded like a big group of them and she had to move into another room to get to sleep.

“It’s surprising to hear something like that going on.

“We moved here last October and we haven’t had any bother.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm officers are making inquiries into an incident that occurred around 2.30am on Sunday in Ardler, near to the junction of Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue.

“A man and woman were assaulted by another man and woman in an unprovoked attack in which the female victim was kicked in the face and the male victim was struck in the face with a bottle.

“Both were slightly injured, but very shaken. The attackers were in a group of four, however, they were the only members of the group involved.

“The man responsible is described as being in his twenties, with dark hair and a local accent. He was not wearing a shirt, but had a Scotland football crest tattooed on his chest.

“The woman is described as in her twenties, with a local accent and long, blonde hair. She was wearing a maroon tracksuit.

“If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, please call 101, or speak with any police officer.”