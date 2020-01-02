Hundreds welcome new decade at city Hogmanay party

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the start of the new decade in Dundee.

The event, called It’s Happening, took place at Fat Sam’s with a variety of local acts performing throughout the night.

Several events were also held during the day including a family singalong show featuring Funbox.

Singer Demi McMahon, from Menzieshill, kicked off the evening’s proceedings just after 7pm.

Other performers on the night were Carnoustie Celtic rock band Gleadhraich, Dundee modern folk band Sinderins and Glasgow singer-songwriter Eddi Reader.

Kyle Falconer, lead singer of The View, finished the night by taking party-goes into the new year.

Organisers GMC Ventures had originally planned a two-day event at City Square on December 30 and Hogmanay, with live music on both nights.

However, the gig on December 30 was cancelled due to poor ticket sales, with a performance by Squeeze being scrapped.

The Hogmanay event was still scheduled to go ahead at City Square on December 31, but was moved indoors to Fat Sam’s after Dundee City Council’s safety advisory group expressed concerns.

Funds raised at the event will be donated to three local charities – Dundee Women’s Aid, Art Angel and Wellbeing Works.