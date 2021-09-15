News / Local / Angus Hundreds watch live as charity piano puller is arrested by roadside in Arbroath By Alasdair Clark September 15, 2021, 6:20 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 6:48 pm James was stopped by police on the A92. Police have recovered a piano from the A92 near Arbroath after a busker was arrested as he towed the instrument from John O’Groats to Land’s End. Busker James Tofalli, known as Piano James, was pulling his beloved piano to raise awareness of mental health issues. The musician, a recovered drug addict, has spoken passionately about how playing has helped him to overcome addiction. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe