Hundreds of motorists are having their cars taken from them by police every year for driving while uninsured, the Tele can reveal.

Officers in Tayside seized 462 uninsured vehicles between April 2016 and the beginning of December.

That was a rise from 427 for the whole of the previous 12 months.

Almost 100 vehicles each year were taken from drivers for being both unlicensed and uninsured.

Some high-end models — including BMWs, Audis, Jaguars and Mercedes — are among those seized by officers.

Police have also confiscated motorbikes.

Last year Police Scotland seized one car for being used in crime, one after a crash, another after it was abandoned and one which was forfeited — along with 40 unlicensed vehicles.

A further three were seized from criminals.

However, the force was unable to reveal what happened to the vehicles — and whether they were sold or crushed. Fords and Vauxhalls are the car makes most commonly taken from drivers.

Inspector Ray Cuthill of Tayside Division’s road policing unit told the Tele: “Police Scotland will continue to influence drivers’ behaviour positively and enforce legislation.

“If a vehicle is driven without a valid insurance policy or the driver does not have a current driving licence there is an obvious risk to road safety.

“The legislation is there to protect all road users and it includes the power to seize a vehicle.”

He added: “There are still too many people taking the risk and driving without insurance or without a current driving licence.

“While there are many people who intentionally drive without statutory documents, we frequently detect drivers who have failed to deal with their obligations to ensure, for example, that insurance renewals have been dealt with timeously, that they have not lapsed, and that the correct cover for the actual use of the vehicle at that time by that driver is in place.

“When a driver is detected for these offences they will be charged and either reported to the procurator fiscal or receive a conditional offer of fixed penalty.

“The fixed penalty for a licence offence is £60 and an endorsement of three penalty points on their licence. For insurance offences the penalty is £200 and six penalty points on their licence.

“A court may impose higher penalties than those offered by way of fixed penalty.

“You may also be deprived of the vehicle for some time which may have an effect on your day-to-day family life and perhaps your employment.

“All of these consequences should combine in providing a significant deterrent to driving without the relevant statutory documents or ensuring you or the driver of your vehicle is fully covered and entitled to drive.”

However, Gordon Sinclair, who owns Cowgate Motor Company in Clepington Road, said changes to how vehicles are taxed may have had a negative effect.

He said: “I can tax any car now without insurance being in place.

“That used to be checked, whether you did it online or in the post office, but there doesn’t seem to be that check in place any more.

“To me that seems like a backwards step.

“It just removes a level of control that was there and makes it easier to break the law.”