Hundreds to take part in Dundee Relay for Life event

More than 300 people are set to take part in Dundee’s Relay for Life today.

The event, which is in its 11th year, will be held at the Ronnie McIntosh Athletics Stadium in Caird Park.

Participants will help to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK as teams take part in a 24-hour relay.

People were asked to raise as much money as possible in the months leading up to the relay through a wide range of activities.

Last year’s event raised £26,411, with organisers pulling out all the stops to make this year another success.

Kathryn Torode, volunteer chairwoman of Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Dundee, said today they are aiming to raise £30,000 this year.

She said: “We are hoping to raise £30,000 and although we will announce a figure at the close of the event on Sunday, that will rise as team members collect all their final pledges over the next few weeks.”

Relay for Life is one of Dundee’s most popular fundraising events, with 21 teams set to take part.

Participants and guests will warm up from 12.30pm , with the opening ceremony at 12.45pm.

Cancer survivors will complete a lap of honour accompanied by Fintry Pipe Band.

Teams of between eight and 15 will then join the procession which will feature teams in pyjamas and conga-themed laps.

During the relay, team members will take it in turns to walk round the track. As Relay For Life is non-stop through the night, those team members not on the track can take turns to rest, eat or sleep.

Kathryn added: “We are looking forward to a great weekend — we have 21 teams with more than 300 members taking part. It is the culmination of a year of fundraising by all the teams involved.

“The teams spend a lot of time and effort organising events such as prize bingo, quiz nights, car boot sales, spiritualist evenings and family fun days to name but a few, and the Relay For Life is a celebration of all of that hard work.”

The event will conclude at noon on Sunday with a presentation and thanks to those who have taken the time and effort to raise funds and take part.