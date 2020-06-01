Hundreds sign up to attend Dundee Black Lives Matter protest following death of George Floyd

Hundreds of people have signed up to attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside Dundee’s Caird Hall, despite the government’s social distancing rules.

The protest, which has been inspired by similar events in the USA, London and Manchester, is to be held at 2pm on Sunday, in the City Square.

It comes as a reaction to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

More than 460 people have already signed up to attend the event, with a further 1,500 people saying that they are interested in attending the demonstration.

Organisers have asked people to be aware of social distancing and also bring hand sanitiser.

Police have said they are “aware of the protests” and their officers will engage with those who are taking part.

The event’s organisers, Black Lives Matter Dundee, said: “On Sunday the 7th of June many places over the UK are holding protests to bring justice to the multiple black people who have been murdered and harmed at the hands of police.

“If you would like to join in support of these people we will meet at the Caird Hall/City Centre area at 2pm.

“We are obviously in the middle of a pandemic so please wear masks/face covering and gloves and bring hand sanitizer with you. Please adhere to social distancing rules while protesting.”

