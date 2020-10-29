Dundee United fans’ group raises cash to help dementia sufferers and those who will be lonely over Christmas

A pair of Dundee United football fans have donated hundreds of pounds to help those with dementia and those who may be lonely over Christmas.

George and Molly Laidlaw from ArabTRUST, the Dundee United supporters’ society, raised hundreds by taking part in this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk which had to be held virtually because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now the pair have presented cheques for £719.79 to both Dundee United Community Trust and the Dundee branch of Alzheimer Scotland.

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of Dundee United Community Trust, said the money will be spent on its Festive Friends event which sees dozens of people who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone enjoying a meal at Tannadice instead.

He said: “Dundee United Community Trust has a long history of supporting good causes in the community and this is needed and will be spent well.

“Our Festive Friends Christmas Day event is now a fixture in the Dundee calendar and donations like these means we can sustain the good work.”

Nikki Lorimer, locality lead for Alzheimer Scotland, said their cheque will be spent on its Football Memories project, which helps support those with dementia by getting them to reminisce about the beautiful game.

Nikki said: “Our ability to fundraise has been hugely impacted by Covid-19 so the money is most welcome and will be used to continue to support local activities, which are currently being delivered digitally.

“Roles within the Dundee Dementia Resource Centre supported by fundraised income include the dementia advisor and community activity organiser roles, which are both involved in delivering Football Memories in Dundee.”

George and Molly both volunteer with Alzheimer Scotland to help run Football Memories at Tannadice, as well as at Dens and St Aidans in Broughty Ferry.

George said: “I know how difficult it is for those in the Dundee community most hit during the current Covid crisis.

“Our fundraising target was £300 but the amazing generosity of my friends and matching by Sir Tom Hunter meant that over £1,400 goes to these good causes.

“We volunteer with Football Memories which got us involved with Alzheimer Scotland and Dundee United Community Trust who do great work in the Dundee community.

“During current restrictions a Football Memories session is delivered digitally every Wednesday which helps to keep Alzheimer Scotland staff, volunteers, people with dementia and their carers connected until we can return to face-to-face sessions.

“Our quizzes and football activities are done online.

“However we are so looking forward to the day when we can return to Tannadice for our monthly sessions.”