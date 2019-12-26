Hundreds queue for Boxing Day sales in Dundee

Hundreds of people had an early start in Dundee this morning in their bid to bag a bargain.

While most were still sleeping after too much turkey and sherry, hundreds of dedicated shoppers queued from the early hours to be front of the queues when the shops opened at 6am today.

The largest queues were at the city’s Next stores in Gallagher Retail Park and at the Overgate in the city centre.

Around 150-200 people were queued at both stores waiting for the doors to open.

The first of the bargain hunters arrived at the stores around 4am.

First in the queue at the Overgate was Chloe Black, 27, and her mum Laura Black, 59, from Douglas.

Mother and daughter were both out to grab a few bargains and to make sure they had the best choice they arrived at the store around 4am.

The pair decided to try and beat the rush after they queued early last year and managed to secure a number of discounted items.

Chloe said: “With most things half price or less it’s well worth getting up early and coming along.

“Last year I got three coats for my daughter Harper, 4, for the price of one.”

Behind them were Kim O’Brien, 37, from Scone and her sister Linzee O’Brien, 39, from Blairgowrie.

The sisters are seasoned Boxing Day bargain hunters with Kim revealing it was the 16th time she had got up early to head to the Boxing Day sales.

Kim said: “I got up early because I enjoy coming along and getting as much as I can.

“I’ll probably spend around £150 to £200 here and after this I’ll head along to the Next Home Store on the Kingsway to see what I can get there.

Meanwhile along at Gallagher Park nurse Pete, 56, was braving the chill in only a pair of shorts.

He said: “It’s not too cold this year. I’ve been here since around 5am, which is not too early.

“I’ve done this for five years now and pick up stuff for myself, my wife and the kids.”