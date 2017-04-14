Hundreds of Dundee kids have been excluded from school for acts of violence.

Figures provided to the Tele reveal that some youngsters have been excluded for physically assaulting teachers and other pupils — with some incidents involving weapons.

Students have also been reported for verbally abusing teachers and damaging property.

The statistics show that children as young as primary 1 have been excluded from Dundee schools for committing acts of violence.

The Tele can also reveal that hundreds of city pupils were reported for bullying.

The information shows that the total number of exclusions from city schools between April 2014 and this month was 985, with some children excluded on several occasions.

A total 728 pupils were excluded from schools during this period.

Exclusions are reported to have been implemented for a variety of reasons, including physical assault against staff and pupils using a weapon against staff.

Responding to the figures, David Baxter of the EIS said: “We take the safety of our members very seriously. We encourage any member who is assaulted to report the matter immediately to the police and to their union.

“We are working together with the local authority to look at safety and exclusions in schools to maintain high standards of education for everyone.”

Stewart Hunter, Dundee City Council’s children and families services committee convener, said: “As a council we take all instances of bullying, verbal and non-verbal abuse seriously. We are reviewing our bullying policy and a report will come to committee later in the year.

“With regard to exclusions, we have done a lot of work in the last couple of years with pupils through our Inclusion Plan Approach.

“We are keen to assist young people to focus on better outcomes rather than face the prospect of further exclusion. Pupils are being helped to address their behaviour, realise the negative impact that it has on them and then move forward to gain better chances for themselves.

“The result is that the number of exclusions in Dundee came down significantly in the last year. One of the key recommendations of the Fairness Commission was to get exclusions down to the national average which we have now done.

“However, we recognise that we have to maintain this and that is our priority moving forward.”

Keiran Watson, of charity 18 and Under, said that when children as young as P1 were being excluded, questions had to be asked.

He added: “Excluding children from school is a difficult one. If children are acting violently, then there is something else going on in their lives that needs to be addressed.”

In total, there were 728 exclusions at secondary schools and 257 at city primaries. At primary one level, there were 13 exclusions, with 15 at P2, 27 in P3, 31 in P4 and 42 at P5.

In secondary schools, the most exclusions took place in third year, where there were 210 students removed.

St Paul’s RC Academy had the worst record with 97 exclusions, with Morgan Academy next on the list with 91. At primary level, Downfield recorded the most number of exclusions with 19 while Rowantree had 17 and Sidlawview had 12.

Meanwhile, 510 incidents of bullying were reported during the same period.

Racial bullying accounted for 83 incidents, 69 related to body image and there were six cases of religious bullying.

Dundee mum Shona Fletcher, who recently spoke out about bullying at St John’s High, said she believed the figures were much higher than the statistics suggested, adding: “Schools need to take more action but parents must also accept responsibility.”