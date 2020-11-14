Hundreds of thousands to be spent on improving parks and playgrounds in Dundee

More than £400,000 is to be spent on improving play parks and sprucing up outdoor spaces across Dundee.

When Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee meets on Monday evening, councillors will be asked to approve funding for four separate projects to improve outdoor areas across the city.

A total of £112,500 will be spent on making a number of parks safer and more attractive.

This includes renovating the fountain at Dawson Park, upgrading the path, improving drainage and removing hedges in Riverside Nature Park.

The scheme would also involve improving access and areas targeted by vandalism at Camperdown Park and upgrading the path at Templeton.

At Caird Park it is proposed to improve the path at Den O’Mains and replace the fence, with more trees planted and the path north of the bowling green infilled.

And at Trottick Ponds it is proposed to improve the path which has been blighted by flooding and wear and tear, replace the wooden fence with a metal one, and carry out works to control pond weeds and plants to help promote biodiversity.

Meanwhile a further £7,273 will be spent on removing five monoliths from Hilltown Park.

© Kris Miller

It is hoped this will reduce ongoing maintenance costs at the park and open up two entrances on Caldrum Street.

A further £14,300 is to be spent on improving a number of playgrounds including:

Keswick Terrace

Kirkton Hillocks

Foggyley

Spey Drive

Beechwood

Cobden Street

Fintry Drive

Mill O’Mains

Ballindean Road

Claypotts

Marlee Road

And finally a whopping £287,500 will be spent on phase three of ‘enhancing open spaces’ in the city, on things such as planting new shrubs and replacing litter bins and benches.

This will include:

Craigie Street car park

Malcolm Street

Peebles Drive

St Matthews Lane

Taybank

Sandeman Street

Seabraes embankment

Harefield Road

Riverside Drive

Inchkeith Place

Kirk Street

Buttars Place

Moncur Crescent

Dalclaverhouse

Summerfield Gardens

Dochart Terrace

Marybank Lane

Dryburgh sheltered housing

Fithie and Dighty Burn

Part of this will be removing the old play area on St Matthews Lane, however the council has said it plans to propose building a new playpark there at a later date.

Should they be approved, all of the projects will begin at the end of the month and be completed by the end of March next year.