Hundreds of Dundee taxi drivers may face losing livelihood

More than 500 taxis could be off Dundee’s streets by May because drivers are failing to complete essential training, it has been claimed.

Under new rules to be introduced by Dundee City Council from May 31, all taxi drivers in the city will need to have obtained a Professional Taxi and Private Hire Driver SQA (BTEC) Level 2 Certificate.

Workers have until the end of May to finish one of the three approved courses that look at issues like road safety and customer service.

They face not having their licence renewed if they don’t comply.

Lynne Young, CEO of taxi company 203020 — who is behind the training centre — told the Tele that more than 500 drivers had yet to complete the qualification.

She said: “I think there are people out there who think they couldn’t possibly do the course. Some people haven’t been in a classroom environment for 30 years, or English isn’t their first language, and a few can’t read or write. But they will lose their jobs, their businesses, their sources of income if they don’t complete it.

“We categorically don’t want to see this happen and have everything in place to give everyone the support they need.”

She said the shake-up was “daunting” for some and urged them to get in touch while, for others, the changes had sparked retirement decisions.

She said: “Even if we get the message out there about these qualifications, some are deciding not to do it.

“Whatever happens, there will be fewer taxi drivers on Dundee’s streets in June.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council’s licensing committee — which deals with the city’s taxis — said: “The committee has unanimously backed its previous position by making it crystal clear to drivers, operators and the Dundee public that unless a taxi driver has passed one of the four approved training courses by May 31 next year, their licence will not be renewed.

“We understand the valuable role taxi drivers play as ambassadors of the city when they are the first point of contact for tourists and visitors, and the vital part they play in public safety by getting people to their destination without incident.

“The qualification gives drivers a chance to formalise their knowledge and perhaps increase their skills, as well giving new drivers an understanding of road safety, vehicle maintenance, health and safety, support for passengers who require assistance, safeguarding vulnerable passengers and professional customer service.

“We have been discussing this for years and the need for the requirement to be met by May 31 is well-known and widely talked about in the trade.

“But I want to make it absolutely clear that there are no ifs or buts — any driver who doesn’t have the qualification after May 31 will not have their licence renewed and could potentially lose their livelihood.”