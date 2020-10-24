Hundreds of students evacuated after fire in Dundee student halls on Covid-19 lockdown

Hundreds of students were evacuated after fire broke out in a city centre flat.

Fire crews from Blackness and Macalpine Road raced to Parker House – the student block which recently went into lockdown following a Covid-19 outbreak.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed a waste paper bin had caught fire.

Students were evacuated from the building at around 10.30am yesterday.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

James Seath, an ethical hacking student at Abertay University, said he saw smoke coming from a window near the top floor.

The 19-year-old added: “There were five appliances – we heard the fire alarm going off and everyone left the building quite calmly.

“We saw smoke coming from the E-block. It was one from the top where we saw the smoke coming out of.”

An SFRS spokesman SFRS said crews ventilated the property before standing down.

The Tele recently visited the halls to deliver supplies to some of the students in the building. See the video below for more.