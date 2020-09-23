Hundreds of students at Abertay University asked to self-isolate after suspected Covid outbreak in halls

Hundreds of students have been told to isolate after a suspected Covid-19 outbreak in halls of residence.

NHS Tayside is investigating a single positive case and a small number of suspected cases of coronavirus linked to private student accommodation, Parker House in Dundee.

Close contacts of the positive case, who is a student of Abertay University, are being contacted.

All 500 residents at the accommodation have been asked to self-isolate until further contact tracing has been completed.

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health, said: “We know from outbreaks in other university settings across Scotland that the virus can spread very quickly in student accommodation.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are contacting all residents of Parker House and advising them to self-isolate immediately.

“Further investigation and contact tracing are continuing and we will review this advice in the coming days.

“It is really important that any residents who develop symptoms book a test as soon as possible.”

Professor Nigel Seaton, principal of Abertay University, said, “Our students in Parker House are being supported to self-isolate safely and we will remain in regular daily contact with them.

“The university already has enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place on campus, in line with national guidance, and the campus will remain open.

“We have contacted students and staff to remind them of their personal responsibilities in relation to Covid safety and to inform them of today’s changes in Scottish Government guidance.”