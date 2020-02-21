Hundreds of staff in Dundee ‘could lose their jobs’ when city’s HMRC building closes

Hundreds of tax office staff in Dundee have been warned they could lose their jobs when the city’s HMRC building closes.

Union bosses have warned that up to 90% of workers at the doomed Sidlaw House will be made redundant when it closes in 2022.

A spokesman for the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) said staff in Dundee are “furious”.

Earlier this month the Tele reported workers were considering taking industrial action amid claims they had been “betrayed” by their bosses.

The spokesman said: “Staff in Dundee are furious. They feel betrayed that the undertakings intimated by the Scottish Government have been abandoned.

“They also feel that the Scottish Government still failed to answer their elected representative’s urgent queries.”

He said that redundancy faced workers who were unable to transfer to Edinburgh.

He said: “Staff have been told by HMRC they will have to either move or commute four hours to Edinburgh if they wish to continue employment from 2022.

“Staff who were promised jobs with the DWP have had that promise rescinded at the 11th hour and the jobs withdrawn.

An HMRC spokesman said: “We will continue to work with other government departments and colleagues from Social Security Scotland to do all we can to support people to find other roles inside the Civil Service.”