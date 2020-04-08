Hundreds of protective masks made for NHS staff at Angus secondary schools

Teachers and staff across Angus secondary schools have joined the effort to help produce protective equipment for NHS staff.

A total of 300 visors have been made to date between eight schools who decided to take matters into their own hands to help workers across Tayside.

The schools’ visors have been used at community assessment facilites,while others have been distributed to a laboratory staff at Dundee University, where Covid-19 positive samples are being tested.

Angela Barclay, principal teacher of technologies at Monifieth High School said 80 masks have been made at her school alone.

She said: “We saw other schools making visors on Twitter, and thought we can do that. We started production on Monday. We prototyped all morning, and got a production line set up at lunch time.

“We had a lot of suitable materials available across all eight Angus secondary schools, and this allowed production to begin.”

Mrs M-C McInally, head teacher at Monifieth High School heralded the work being done by her staff.

She added: “The response from staff and teachers across Angus has been amazing. People have been doing everything they can to help by donating time and materials.”

The secondary schools have launched an appeal to keep their production line going.

Materials including: 0.8mm Polypropylene Sheet, 0.25-0.5mm Clear PVC or PET, and clear Plastic Bags for delivering the visors are required.

Anyone who can donate any of these, please email a.barclay@angusschools.org.uk