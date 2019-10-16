Hundreds of pounds worth of damage to Alyth café thought to be inflicted by ‘large group’ of vandals after getting off bus

Vandals have caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to an Alyth café.

One of the front windows of Café On The Square in Market Square was smashed some time between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on October 11.

Police have said that around this time a large group of people were in the Square having arrived on the Blairgowrie bus service.

They said: “The damage is thought likely to have been caused by one or more members of this group and there are likely to be a number of potential witnesses.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”