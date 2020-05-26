Hundreds of pounds raised for Carnoustie woman whose prized motorbike was stolen and destroyed

An Angus woman whose prized motorbike was stolen and destroyed during a late-night crime spree has been overwhelmed after a community crowdfunder was launched to pay for a replacement.

Carnoustie woman Elaine Scott, who was left devastated last week after crooks wrecked her bike, has had her “faith in people restored”, after a Gofundme campaign raised £940 for her.

The teacher, who lives on Collier Street, was one of the victims of the Thursday night spree, which also resulted in a car being stolen.

The vehicle was stolen from Elaine’s house, taken for a joyride and ditched at the end of her road.

The fundraiser was set up over the weekend, and has already smashed ts original goal and raised almost £1,000.

She said: “People that I don’t know have been getting in touch with me and donating.

“It’s really restored my faith in people.

“I just want to thank them all for their generosity.

“It’s really brought people out and shown the community’s support.”

One fellow biker, Allan McGillivray, donated £350.

He said: “As a fellow biker I was absolutely incensed at this theft. Best of luck Elaine.”

The fundraiser was organised by Rod Davidson, a fellow biker and friend of Elaine who also lives in Carnoustie.

She said: “He’s a biking friend of mine, but I had no idea that he was doing this.

“When he set it up I was just so chuffed.

“I’m just so grateful for all the support I’ve been shown, and how far and wide the support has come from.”

Rod, who has known Elaine for more than 20 years, said: “It’s a wee thing to help a friend.

“I just thought it was such a shame.

“Me and Elaine first met at the Carnoustie Musical Society, and we have recently got back into biking again.

“It’d be great if she was back out riding with us soon.

“She saved hard for that bike, and just to get a kick in the teeth like that was really upsetting.

“I’m just glad other people have also come forward and shown their support.”

Peter Murphy, a former secondary school rector, also fell victim to the thieves, who stole his silver Volkswagen Polo.

The crooks also made off with the 87-year-old’s 40in TV, along with his iPad and several bank cards.

Police have confirmed the stolen car has now been recovered and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.