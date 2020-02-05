Hundreds of pounds raised at Dundee Utd fan’s funeral for children’s charity

Hundreds of pounds handed over by mourners at a Dundee United fanatic’s funeral will go towards helping vulnerable children.

Steven Ferrier died in Strathcarron Hospice in Denny, Stirlingshire, last month after a long battle with cancer.

Steven wanted the money raised at his funeral to go towards a charity inspired by a Dundee tot who required life-saving surgery at just a day old because of a rare genetic condition

Douglas toddler Paul Heffell was born in October 2018 with a rare condition that resulted in an enlarged heart that required immediate surgery if he was to survive.

Paul was delivered seven weeks early and only hours after birth the doctors found he also had Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula (TOF) and Oesophageal Atresia (OA) which are rare congenital conditions of the oesophagus, commonly known as foodpipe and of his trachea, or airway.

This is a condition that only affects one in every 3,500 babies.

A collection taken at Steven’s funeral raised more than £900 for Tofs, a charity which helps kids born with an under-developed oesophagus.

Little Paul’s granny, Lynn Mcnicol said: “We are so grateful to everyone who donated so generously for the charity.

“It is such a truly worthwhile charity for babies born unable to swallow and is a lifelong disability. Heart and other organs are affected by this condition and this charity is non-government funded. This help will be invaluable thank you so much.”

Lynn said that Paul still faces a lot of challenges in the future but right now he is doing really well and should enjoy a happy normal life as he grows older.”

She said that Paul was now well enough to go to nursery one day a week and went for the first time last Friday.

Steven’s widow, Rachael said: “The collection for Tofs from Stevie Dundee’s service raised £927.

“I want to thank everyone so much for their generosity. That’s a lot of cash for a wee charity which will benefit many wee bairns born with the condition.”

Steven was given his devastating terminal cancer diagnosis in September 2017. He set about organising his own funeral..

It took place on January 25. Later that day a minutes applause took place in his honour before his beloved Terrors’ match against Greenock Morton at Tannadice.

The service was held in the morning to ensure it did not interfere with the Utd game, where the club drew 1-1.