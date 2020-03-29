Hundreds of NHS Tayside staff assaulted in the past year

Staff at NHS Tayside have been assaulted by patients hundreds of times in the past year.

Numbers obtained through a Freedom of Information request show there were 304 recorded incidents of physical aggression against a member of staff at NHS Tayside by a patient in 2019.

There were also 68 incidents of verbal assault.

Murray Royal Hospital in Perth recorded the most incidents of aggression over the course of the year, with a total of 68.

Carseview Hospital had 64 incidents, and Ninewells Hospital and Kingsway Care Centre both had 51 incidents each.

Meanwhile, Stracathro Hospital had 37 assaults, Perth Royal Infirmary 30, and 29 at Strathmartine Hospital.

Blairgowrie Community Hospital, Dundee Dental Hospital, Wedderburn House, Royal Victoria Hospital, Pitlochry Community Hospital, Arbroath Infirmary, Constitution House and Crieff Community Hospital all recorded less than five incidents each last year.

NHS staff were also assaulted at both of Tayside’s prisons, including eight incidents at HMP Perth and less than five at HMP Castle Huntly in Longforgan.

The health board receives reports of assaults by staff in both clinical and non-clinical areas.

However, in the health board’s FOI response, it said during “times of high pressure and excessive workload” often details such as which member of staff was assaulted is not recorded, but the health board said it was working on improving the quality of its data.

The numbers from 2019 are also an increase in the number of recorded assaults in the previous year.

In 2018 there were 278 incidents of physical aggression by a patient, and 63 incidents of verbal abuse.

Once again the hospital with the highest number of assaults was Murray Royal Hospital with 75, followed by 73 in Carseview Hospital and 51 at Strathmartine Hospital.

However, the 2019 and 2018 figures are a significant reduction from more than 840 recorded in 2015.

In 2015, there were 699 physical aggressive incidents and 138 verbal incidents, including 184 at Carseview Centre, 139 at Murray Royal Hospital and 113 at Strathmartine Hospital.

NHS Tayside declined to comment on these statistics.