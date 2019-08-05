Hundreds of motorcyclists expected to turn out as biking community stalwart from Tayport dies

A stalwart of the biker community has died after a long illness aged 85.

Andrew Hart owned a motorcycle shop in the city for almost 60 years.

The Tayport man’s death has led to an outpouring of grief from the biking community and hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to turn out at his funeral on Wednesday.

A procession will leave the shop on Dundee’s Milnbank Road, before heading to Tayport Parish Church for the service.

Andrew’s daughter, Elinor, 60, paid tribute to her dad who was still working in the shop before his death on July 26 despite problems with his eyesight.

Elinor and her brother Bruce, 56, have inherited their father’s passion for motorbikes and will continue to run the shop in Dundee.

She said: “My dad was born in Dundee and lived in Tayport and was very hard working.

“He never took a drink and his hobby was his work.

“He had lots of bikes himself and loved playing with the engines.

“He wasn’t interested in football, but he would watch big matches.

“My dad liked rugby and used to play when he was a young man at school in Tayport.

“We are expecting a big turnout for the funeral and a lot of bikers too because he was so well known in the motorcycle circles.

“His health was compromised for a while.”

Elinor said her dad was familiar to generations of Dundonians who knew the shop.

“He first opened it in Hawkhill in 1962 and all the boys knew him from the scooterists and motor cycles to all the bike dealers,” she said.

“He won awards and won a trip to Japan with the Yamaha company for selling the most motorbikes in a year. He was taken all over the country.”

Andrew’s wife, Moira, died in 2006 aged 67.