Hundreds of issues to fix at Ninewells as Dundee MSP suggests building new hospital

The condition of Tayside’s flagship hospital has been criticised after it was revealed that more than 400 repair requests lodged last year have still to be completed.

A log provided to the Tele following a freedom of information request shows 405 issues identified at Ninewells between January 2018 and January 2019 have yet to be addressed.

However, a source claimed today that the number of repairs outstanding is at least three times bigger due to a shortage of staff.

Those claims were, however, denied by NHS Tayside which said that the figures provided in the FOI response were accurate.

Exposed wires on wards and a failure in the hospital’s Tulip suite – used to keep stillborn babies at a stable temperature so bereaved parents can spend time with them – are among the more serious unresolved issues.

Other common issues include broken air conditioning units, fire alarms failing and lights and plug sockets either cracking or dislodging from walls.

Intercoms and cords pulled to summon nurses were also reported broken during the year.The fixes are likely to have been delayed because they are considered “non-urgent”.

North East Labour MSP Jenny Marra said: “There is a backlog of hospital maintenance running into millions of pounds across Scotland.

“The key question for Ninewells is whether the building is fit for purpose years into the future.

“Since we have the oldest acute hospital in Scotland, it is reasonable to ask if the time has come to plan a new building to make sure we can deliver the best of care to patients.”

Compared with other buildings on the NHS Tayside estate, Ninewells has far more issues which need to be tackled.

While 405 issues remain unaddressed at Ninewells, just 10 issues remain on the backlog for Dundee Dental Hospital dating from last October to December.

Three issues at Stracathro Hospital remain unsolved, with two apiece at Perth Royal Infirmary and Kings Cross.

Arbroath Infirmary also has four issues still outstanding.

As reported yesterday, Tayside health bosses have approached the Scottish Government for a £12.1 million lump sum to carry out “critical” repairs on outdated electrical systems at Ninewells.

The failing electrics caused two episodes of “sudden electrical failure” in the neonatal intensive care unit, which looks after vulnerable newborns.

Recent board papers show £3.3m was set aside for 2018/19 to tackle serious estate issues in this vein across Tayside – and a recent Scottish Government report found 74% of the major maintenance backlog was “significant and high risk”.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said there was a distinction between the minor issues in the maintenance log and the £12.1m request.

She said: “The minor maintenance jobs in Ninewells refer to the day-to-day reactive repairs carried out due to issues arising on any given day.

“Backlog maintenance relates to those larger works that have identified a capital investment need, such as replacement of infrastructure.

“Earlier this month, NHS Tayside submitted a full business case to the Scottish Government for a programme of work to replace some of the electrical infrastructure at Ninewells and the board and the new chief executive have made this upgrade work a priority.”