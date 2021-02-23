Hundreds of illegal house parties broken up, as Tayside faces worst festive record in Scotland

More illegal festive house parties were held in Tayside than anywhere else in Scotland, new figures have revealed.

According to statistics from Police Scotland, officers in Tayside had to break up 315 house parties for breaching coronavirus guidelines between November 16, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

This included a Hogmanay party which was broken up after videos were posted on social media, 40 people allegedly watching football together, and an after-work party with 60 employees in attendance.