Hundreds of homes in Dundee hit by power cuts

A power cut has hit a number of homes across Dundee.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported the fault at 8.16am, with homes in the DD3 area affected.

A statement on SSEN’s website said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is working to restore power to customers in Dundee’s McAlpine Road and surrounding streets.

“SSEN was alerted at 8:15 this morning to 594 customers whose power was cut after a third party damaged an underground power cable.

“SSEN engineers were able to quickly restore most customers by switching their supply to other circuits and just 47 customers remain without power. It’s expected their supplies will be restored by 11am today.”

Dundee City Council stated that power has now been restored at Baldragon Academy, Sidlaw View Primary School and Jessie Porter Nursery, after previously being affected by the outage.