Hundreds of Easter eggs donated to Dundee call centre

Hundreds of Easter eggs have been donated to charity by Tesco’s customer engagement centre (CEC) in Dundee.

Staff at the centre hold an annual collection and this year they collected more than 360 eggs.

Local charity Help for Kids received 302 eggs, while the remaining 60 will go to Benvie Care residents.

Lesley George, leadership development partner at the centre, said: “It has been another successful year for Tesco CEC with our annual Easter egg appeal.

“All these eggs are donated by colleagues in the CEC. We run this appeal every year and are always blown away by the generosity of everyone in the centre.”

Help for Kids manager Stacey Wallace said: “A huge thank you to the engagement centre. The eggs will be given out to disadvantaged kids over the next week.”

Two Tesco CEC employees are also taking part in Help for Kids’ Win a Wedding competition.

Kirsty Fleming and her partner Peter Forbes, and Eddie McCarroll and his partner Lynne Gavin are competing along with three other couples to raise as much cash as they can for the charity.