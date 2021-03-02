Hundreds of people in Dundee have had to turn to the Citizens Advice Bureau for help with their debts during the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 421 Dundonians have had to get help as their debts spiralled out of control during the lockdown.
The majority of this debt was from credit card debts and personal loans.
However, staff at the Dundee
