Hundreds of Dundee University students celebrate Mid-Autumn festival

An event commemorating the Mid-Autumn festival has been celebrated at Dundee University.

More than 350 students took part in the event marking the East-Asian annual harvest festival by sharing their cultures.

Activities included an evening stroll up the Law as well as performances from students across the city at the university’s students’ association, where mooncakes, a bakery product traditionally eaten at the time of the festival, were offered to participants.

Hantao Wang, president of Dundee Chinese Students and Scholars Association, said: “Among all traditional Chinese festivals, the Mid-Autumn festival is the most significant, representing missing and reunion.

“As international students, the further we are from home, the more we miss it. The university is a second home for us. By celebrating our traditions we try to make it warmer for everyone, regardless of where they come from or their religion.”