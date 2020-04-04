Hundreds of Dundee student nurses join the coronavirus frontline

Hundreds of Tayside student nurses will take up posts next week at hospitals facing “unprecedented times” in the fight on coronavirus.

Almost 400 final-year students will be entering paid placement in Fife and Tayside from Monday.

And they could soon be joined by many more second-year student nurses from Dundee University, who are also being asked to expand staff numbers at local hospitals.

Professor Lynn Kilbride, Dean of the university’s School of Nursing and Health, said: “I cannot praise these students enough.

“I am proud of the way they have risen to the challenge brought about by these extraordinary times and their desire to play their part in the global battle against Covid-19 is humbling, ” said Professor Kilbride.

“Their professionalism has made it easy for us to facilitate this transition into practice. It has been amazing to see the way they have come into their own over this pandemic and I want to thank them for the impeccable way they have gone about their work.

“As a university, we are committed to the fight against coronavirus, and colleagues across all disciplines are helping in whatever way they can.”

Her letter to second-year students followed correspondence from the chief nursing officer in Scotland, Fiona McQueen.

Professor Kilbride said: “I am sorry this letter has come to you so late in the day and has potentially changed plans you had in your head but in these unprecedented times the workforce needs are constantly changing and this impacts on all the healthcare workforce including you.”

In an open letter to students, Ms McQueen thanked final-year nursing and midwifery students who had signed up to work for the NHS at the current time.

She added: “I have asked universities to extend this mobilisation call to all other nursing and midwifery students, apart from those in first year.

“This is an opt in process and will be a significant change to your programme.”

Qne second-year student, Indea Ogilvie told the Tele: “This is a very difficult time for everyone in the NHS.”

Indea, who is mum to two boys, aged three and six said: “Personally I am going to take up the option of going to work on April 20.

“It’s a scary thought but all hands are needed right now and I believe that this is something that I think is the right thing for me to do,.”

She said that she had been told that the placement would be for 12 weeks.

The university is offering students two options – to carry on with studies meantime and commence practice in August, or to take the option of paid placement from April 20 and complete studies in August instead of going to practice.

