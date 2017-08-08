Nearly 300 people have signed up to participate in one of Dundee’s most popular fundraising events.

The Relay for Life takes place at the Ronnie McIntosh Athletics Stadium in Caird Park on August 26 and 27.

The annual event helps to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK as teams take part in a 24-hour relay event.

As part of the night, specially-made “candle of hope” bags — decorated with messages in memory or celebration of loved ones — are filled with sand and lit up with candles around the arena to glow as people make their way round the track.

Organisers are now urging more people to sign up for this month’s relay. Kathryn Torode, volunteer chairwoman of Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Dundee, said: “Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer.

“Taking part in Relay For Life is a positive way to be part of your local community and help make a real difference in the fight against the disease. Cancer Research UK doesn’t receive any government funding for its research so every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“The candle of hope ceremony is incredibly moving and highlights the real reason everyone joins together for Relay For Life.

“We believe that united we are stronger than cancer.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the candle of hope ceremony which is to be held on August 26 at 9pm.

Kathryn added: “I will be lighting my own candle in memory of several family members and friends who have lost their fight against cancer.”

The relay sees teams of between eight and 15 people of all ages, levels of fitness and from all walks of life being asked to raise as much money as possible for life-saving cancer research.

Teams can also raise vital funds through a wide range of activities from karaoke to quizzes, supermarket bag-packs to charity balls and donations from their family, friends and work colleagues.

During Relay For Life, team members take it in turns to walk round a track. As the event continues non-stop through the night, team members not on the track take turns to rest, eat or sleep in tents.

Last year, £2.6 million was raised across the UK through 41 Relay For Life events.

Each relay has a volunteer committee which organises the events.

People wanting to find out more about the event or enter can visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.