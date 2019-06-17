Monday, June 17th 2019 Show Links
Hundreds join Dundee’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy obstacle course to raise funds for charity

by Frances Rougvie
June 17, 2019, 12:00 pm Updated: June 17, 2019, 3:37 pm
© DC ThomsonLaura Berry, centre, with Faith Nixon, left, age 4 and Ava Berry, age 8.
© DC ThomsonKirsten Clark, left, and Natasha McElhinney.
© DC ThomsonEllie Sutherland, centre, who started the Race For Life, with her sisters Megan, left, and Danielle.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Ruth Gordon, Karen Reid, Donna Fotheringham, Kathy Hargreaves and Sharon Steel.
From left: Rebecca Etchels, Maria Etchels and Doreen Millar.
© DC ThomsonThe Discovery Fire Sprinkles team of, from left, Lucy Conroy, Jim Bryceland and Grace Bryceland.
© DC ThomsonThe Bell Ingram Plodders team.
© DC ThomsonThe McDonald family of mum, Paula, with Faith, age 7, and Nathan, age 5.
© DC ThomsonJoggers warming up before the start of the race.
© DC ThomsonUnity Kane, left, and her grandaughter Nicole Dowdles before the Pretty Muddy 5K, at the Race For Life in Camperdown Park.
© DC ThomsonThe team from KK Health & Fitness, before the Pretty Muddy 5K.
© DC ThomsonThe team from Ballumbie Boot Camp, before the Pretty Muddy 5K.
© DC ThomsonAmerican Football team the Dundee Hurricanes ran the Pretty Muddy 5K in all their gear.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Rebecca Hardie, Kerry Lowe, Yolanda Hodgson and Amy Brown, before the Pretty Muddy 5K.
© DC ThomsonPaige Hunter, left, and Siobhan Paddick.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Claire Garthley, Ella Garthley, Barbara Mundie, and Brenda Mundie.
© DC ThomsonVolunteer Shane Steven cuts a dash with his pink hair and beard,.
© DC ThomsonLorna Segger, left and Bronte Doig,.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Stacey Mitchell, Rebekah Stewart, Gillian Mitchell, Caitlin Stewart and Dannielle Stewart,.
© DC ThomsonThe Boobettes team, with Jacqui Leighton, and her family, friends and nurses from Ninewells.
© DC ThomsonKirsty, left, and Chloe McMahon.
© DC ThomsonTracy Wemyss, left, and Claire Henderson.
Nearly 2,000 runners turned out for the annual Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events in Dundee to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Around 1,000 people descended on Camperdown Park on Sunday morning for the traditional 5k and 10k events.

In the afternoon, 967 people took part in Pretty Muddy Dundee, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course which included space hoppers, scramble nets and inflatable slides.

