Hundreds join Dundee’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy obstacle course to raise funds for charity

Nearly 2,000 runners turned out for the annual Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events in Dundee to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Around 1,000 people descended on Camperdown Park on Sunday morning for the traditional 5k and 10k events.

In the afternoon, 967 people took part in Pretty Muddy Dundee, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course which included space hoppers, scramble nets and inflatable slides.