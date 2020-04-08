Hundreds helped by Dundee charity during the coronavirus lockdown

Staff at a charity have been reaching out to those who have been unable to use a community lifeline during the lockdown to ensure they have not been left isolated.

The team at the city’s Grey Lodge Settlement have spent the past couple of weeks delivering food and medicine to those who need it, and making hundreds of phone calls to check in on their regular users.

The facility normally offers a range of community groups and projects in the Hilltown area, such as play groups and activities for OAPs nearby.

However, since the global pandemic broke out in Scotland, the team has shifted its focus to help people get through the lockdown.

Alan Duncan, who heads up the team at the Grey Lodge, said the response has been “fabulous”.

He said: “The team are making between 200 and 300 phone calls every week as a friendship link with playgroup parents, after-school parents, and I am speaking with around 50 over-50s who come to our dance groups.

“We started thinking about the friendship link phone calls before the lockdown was announced.

“Trust is starting to build up and the conversations are lengthening each week as they start to learn more about each other.”

As well as the friendship phone calls, Alan and his team are delivering vital supplies such as food and medicine to older people living in the area.

However it is not just older folk the Grey Lodge is helping out.

Jen McLean, youth project manager at the settlement, has been reaching out to children and young people in isolation, and is keen to make sure they are staying connected.

She has been making video calls to all of the youth group members, and is currently drawing up an eight-week activity programme to make sure they are all kept busy and social during the lock down.

Jen said: “We are running our youth groups over video call just now from home and we are in the midst of planning an eight week programme of activities.

“We are trying to run the groups as normal, just not meeting face-to-face, but we are encouraging them all to put their thinking caps on and come up with some creative ideas of what we can do.

“One of the parents last week when I video called them said she was so grateful we were doing this because her son had been down in the dumps – she said she was so happy to see a smile on his face.

“For many people, these groups are the only socialising they do, so this is helping them to stay a bit more upbeat.”