Hundreds gather in Magdalen Green for Dundee’s Black Lives Matter demonstration

Hundreds have gathered in Magdalen Green this afternoon for Dundee’s Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Speakers took to the bandstand in the park to tell their stories and their experiences of racism in Dundee and spoke of the importance of holding such an event in the city.

The demonstration had been due to be held earlier in the year, but was called off because of the coronavirus lockdown and organisers held up signs reminding people to wear their mask and stick to social distancing.

The event started with the crowd taking a knee and observing a two minute silence followed by chants of “Black Lives Matter”.

Josh Kilimanjaro, the first speaker, said: “Change starts here and as a generation we stand on the edge of what could be the biggest civil rights movement of our time.

“As the protests, rallies and marches rage worldwide we need to remember change starts at home and it starts in Dundee.”