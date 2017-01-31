Around 300 people gathered in Dundee city centre last night in protest against US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The rally was just one of many across the globe, and indeed Scotland with the countries four major cities staging events from early afternoon to object to the president’s treatment of people from Muslim countries.

In Dundee, the crowd gathered in the City Square before 6pm before making their way down Reform Street to The McManus. Speeches were also made by human rights campaigners.

Many had banners and chanted slogans in defiance of the controversial president.

Several police vehicles were dispatched to the scene, however the protest passed without any major incident with no arrests being made.

The protest was organised on Facebook title “Dundee Emergency Protest – Stop the Muslim Ban!”.

Mr Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning entry to the US for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen – for 90 days.

The order also suspended the US refugee programme for 120 days and banned Syrian refugees from the country indefinitely.

Angela Baron, 39, of Cumbernauld, attended the protest in Glasgow and carried a “No Muslim Ban” placard. She said: “I totally oppose this Muslim ban that Trump is trying to implement. It’s completely illegal, it’s totally immoral.

“It’s actually ridiculous, Muslim people are just people and it’s blatant discrimination.

“I think we are quite progressive and multicultural here in Glasgow so I’m hoping we’ll see a lot more people coming out in opposition of the ban.

“I feel strongly about the ban, It’s only the second time in my life I’ve come out to a protest.”

The event was also attended by representatives from Socialist Worker, Glasgow Buddhist Centre and Global Justice and featured several speakers including Scots comedian Janey Godley.