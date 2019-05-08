Hundreds flock to biker exhibition in Dundee

A biker exhibition was a roaring success at Dundee’s Museum of Transport with more than 300 visitors flocking to the venue.

The Scottish Classic Motorcycle Club meet at the museum every year and this time they were joined by Widows Sons Scotland which meant a total of 75 motorbikes were on show.

Museum manager, Samantha Walker, declared it a tremendous success and said: “There was a fantastic turnout and it was really noisy. This is the third year the Scottish Classic Motorcycle Club has come along to have its meeting at our museum, but this was the first year that the Widows Sons came.

“It was also the first time the two clubs had met and it was kind of half-and-half with the display of bikes.

“The Widows Sons fundraise for charity and they actually presented us with a cheque for £300 which was really nice.”

She added: “It was a great turnout of more than 300 visitors, especially considering it was only on for two hours last Sunday and it was the busiest the bike event has been.”