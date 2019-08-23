Hundreds expected to descend on Lochee for second gala day

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on Lochee this weekend for the area’s second gala day.

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the event in which the High Street will be filled with the sound of music.

Heather Henry, pictured, chairwoman of Love Lochee, said members of the group have been helping to organise this year’s gala day.

She said she had been “really chuffed” with the feedback received from the inaugural event last year.

Love Lochee was set up to help organise more family events in the area. Having helped arrange last year’s gala day, the group was keen to build on its success.

Heather said: “The event will be running from just after noon on Saturday until 3pm.

“We anticipate as many as 500 people could come to Lochee over the day.

“We were really chuffed at how last year’s event went – particularly the positive response from local businesses.”

This year’s event will include face painters and an animal petting zoo, along with a musical accompaniment to keep visitors entertained.

Heather added: “We are hoping it will be as busy as last year.

“I have deliberately not been looking at the forecast but everything that is on offer outdoors can be brought inside.

“We’ve got a petting zoo, magicians and music from the Lochee Music Group and the Lochee Linties.”

Heather said she wanted to thank all those involved, including fellow Love Lochee committee members Ann Marie Allan and Janette Whitton.

She said: “We’ve been out painting the planters along with other volunteers.

“We can’t thank the community council staff enough for their help.

“Local businesses and organisers are looking forward to tomorrow’s event and welcoming people to Lochee.”