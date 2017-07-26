Hundreds of Dundee smokers caught lighting up in public places since ban was introduced

Smokers in Dundee are still being fined for lighting up on buses, in work vehicles and in other public places — more than a decade after a country-wide ban was introduced.

In March 2006, it became an offence to smoke in any wholly or substantially enclosed public space in Scotland.

Now, the Tele can reveal that since April 2010 more than 600 people in the city have been issued with fixed penalty notices for smoking in places such as public transport vehicles, hospitals, bars, restaurants and commercial premises such as offices and factories.

The 609 fines have amounted to £23,290 of money being sought by Dundee City Council — the authority that administers the penalties.

The most common place to be caught is on public transport — with 284 incidents since 2010.

The second highest was 246 fines handed out for people in vehicles being used for work.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said the majority of smokers have willingly bought in to the idea of the ban but it is clear to anyone walking down the street that a number of people in work vehicles continue to allow their smoking to harm others.

She said: “Given that tobacco smoke is harmful to anyone sitting in an enclosed space with you I have to question why the £30 and £50 fines handed out here are less than the £80 fines given out for littering.”

Stuart Fairweather, the branch chairman of Unite in Dundee, said: “It certainly was an issue at one time — but it’s quite rare now to have people being caught.

“We certainly want to work with management now to make sure folk have the right information and we are encouraging people to give up smoking if they can.

“We also encourage things like posters to be put up for people in the workplace.

“But on the flipside, we would be looking for a sensible approach from the council and for them to act with compassion if they can.

“People are under increasing stress in the workplace and the fact that with people leaving positions, workload is being shared across less positions.”

Jim McFarlane, chairman of the Unison branch in Dundee, added: “I don’t believe we have had a disciplinary for any of our members in a long time, mainly because most will use their own vehicles —personally, I think the new law has been really positive for people’s health.”

A total of 56 people were caught smoking at hospitals, hospices, psychiatric hospitals, psychiatric units and health care premises.

Another four were found to be smoking at restaurants, a further four at shops and shopping centres and also four at bars and pubs. Kate Fraser, director of The Ambassador pub on Clepington Road, agreed the number of incidents of people smoking in bars is low, but she said the law itself has had a significant impact on trade.

She said: “It’s definitely affected our trade. I’m an ex-smoker myself and I think people avoid going out now because they have to go outside to smoke.

“From a health and environmental aspect, of course it’s better, but for the trade itself it has definitely had a negative impact.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The city council follows smoking regulations introduced in 2006.

“Anyone found to be in breach of this legislation is liable to be issued with a fixed penalty notice.”