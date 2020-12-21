Hundreds of people were detained under the Mental Health Act in Tayside in 2020.

Over the past 12 months, in a year marked by the coronavirus lockdown, 136 people were detained as an emergency and 208 people were issued with a short term detention certificate under this act.

Under the Mental Health Act in Scotland, patients can be detained if they are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Any doctor can issue an emergency detention for up to 72 hours and psychiatrists and specialist mental health workers can also issue short term orders for up to 28 days.

The figures from the Mental Welfare Commission also found 53% of those detained under the act in Tayside had a previous episode of being detained, which is up from 50%.

And of those who had previously been detained, less than a year had passed since the previous detainment for 65% of patients.

The national average is 56%.

Dr Mike Winter, associate medical director for mental health and learning disabilities at NHS Tayside, said there was an increase in the number of patients with complex mental health problems in recent months.

He said: “Detentions under the Mental Health Act are used when the patients themselves are unable to give voluntary consent to the treatment plan offered.

“The number of detentions in Tayside reflects the position across Scotland and is in line with the national average.

“While numbers were initially low in the early part of 2020, in recent months we have seen an increase in the number of patients presenting with complex mental health problems and a corresponding increase in detentions.

“We welcome this report, which highlights the importance of working with our local authority partners to ensure timely access to both medical health officer expertise and specialist mental health services.

“It will help inform our local discussions to promote and ensure the continued safe application of the Mental Health Act in Tayside.”