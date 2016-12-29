Hundreds of Tayside youngsters under the age of 10 have been treated for stab wounds in the last five years, new figures show.

Around 1,550 people of all ages attended accident and emergency departments in Dundee and Perth in 2015-16 because of knife-inflicted injuries, up more than 80% from 2011-12.

People were admitted into hospital because of their injuries on 565 occasions in the five years covered by the figures between 2011-12 and 2015-16.

A total of 5,729 people with blade injuries have been treated by NHS Tayside at their A&E wards in that period.

Of that figure, 245 were under the age of 10 and 191 were aged 70 or over.

An additional 974 people were aged between 10 and 20.

The figures, released by NHS Tayside under freedom of information legislation, included wounds inflicted by “cutting by knife or similar object, stabbing or puncture”.